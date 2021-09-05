ModernGhana logo
GIJ disqualifies 3 SRC presidential aspirants

The GIJ Electoral body has disqualified three aspirants in the upcoming election of Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) slated for Wednesday, September 8.

The disqualified aspirants are Albert Kofi Konadu, David Nana Appiah, and Abdulai Saaka who are all weekend students of the tertiary institution.

Although the basis for their disqualification was not immediately known but this portal understood the disqualified aspirants failed to meet the pass mark after vetting.

The three disqualified aspirants, Albert, David and Abdulai obtained 66.4 percent, 67.2 percent and 66 percent respectively as the only qualified candidate, Dei Tutu Edem who had 87.2 percent might be going to the elections unopposed to become the SRC President of GIJ within the next couple of days.

This was made known when results were displayed by the school.

However, information gathered by this portal indicates that the disqualified aspirants have been given 48 hours to seek redress with the election Judiciary Committee in case of any disagreement.

Meanwhile, the disqualified aspirants were said to be working on a petition to the Judiciary Committee to call of review since they believe their disqualifications were unreasonable and icky.

By Abdul Rashid Issah (Minister)

