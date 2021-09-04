Diaso: Five suspected armed robbers killed by residents in gun battle

A gang of armed robbers who attempted to rob some residents in Diaso in the Upper Dankyira West District of the Central Region were gunned down in a shootout.

The shootout between the residents and robbers led to the killing of five armed robbers, while two managed to escape.

A police report said the two locally manufactured guns and fourteen cartridges were found at the scene when the police visited the area.

Residents identified one of the robbers as Attah, a hardened criminal in the community who was on the police wanted list.

The bodies of the deceased were conveyed to the Sefwi-Bibiani Government Hospital for preservation and identification.