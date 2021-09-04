Baby weeps in Courts as mother is remanded

Listen to article

The Koforidua Magistrate Court 'B' in the Eastern Region last Friday was turned into a mourning ground when a year and half old baby of an accused mother cried uncontrollably as the mother appeared before the court.

The mother, Mavis Amponsah, aged 36, and her 15-year-old son were arrested in connection with the death of her husband Eric Amoako,52 at Asamang a Community near Nkurakan were put before the court.

The court admitted the 15-year-old boy to bail sum of Ghc10,000 with two sureties but remanded his mother Mavis Amponsah for two weeks.

The Prosecuting officer Inspector, Hayford Osei presenting the facts to the court said the deceased, Eric Amoako,52, and the accused wife Mavis Amponsah were married for 17 years now and had five children including the 15-year-old accused boy all living at Asamang a farming Community near Nkurakan in Yilo Krobo Municipality.

According to the Prosecutor, on August 28, 2021, at about 9:30 pm, the deceased allegedly accused the wife of having sexual affairs with another man which resulting in an exchange of words that turned into a fight.

He continued that their 15-year-old son joined the mother against the father.

The Prosecutor said the accused then called his brother Kofi Dennis who arrived with two other accomplices from Dawu -Akuapem near Adukrom to assault the victim and allegedly struck the head with a pestle resulting in the deep cut at the back of his head.

The deceased as gathered fell unconscious and was immediately rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua by suspect Kofi Dennis and his accomplices, now at large, and was pronounced dead after a short period on admission.

The Prosecuting officer displayed the pestle in court.

The Defence Lawyer Eunice Odum-Boateng before making an oral application for bail for the accused woman argued that the second accused person-15-year-old boy has no link to the crime because he was only rescuing the mother who was under attack, therefore, must be discharged.

The judge granted the 15-year-old accused person Ghc10,000 bail with two sureties by the Juvenile Justice Act,2003, however, remanded the mother.

Both will reappear before Court on September 16, 2021.

The Defence Counsel hinted at making a formal application for bail for the accused woman.

The baby of the accused woman cried in court as the mother was taken away.

The baby is currently with the family who is taking care of him.

—DGN online