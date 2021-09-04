Public education essential to minimize road crashes — Presiding Member of Kpone-Katamanso

Mr Joseph Kwesi Gbeze, Presiding Member of Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has called for continuous public education on road safety in the various communities to reduce accidents.

He said: “Road Safety Education is a pivot that powered to reduce deaths caused by accidents, therefore proper education programme is necessary.

“Global research has shown that the only way to ensure safety on the road is continuous education with the involvement of broad sector stakeholders”.

Mr Gbeze stated this at the Tema Ghana News Agency, and Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) Road Safety campaign platform.

The Tema GNA and MTTD Road Safety Project seeks to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as a user, educate all road users of their respective responsibilities, and sensitize drivers especially of the tenets of road safety regulations, rules and laws.

Mr Gbeze called on Presiding Members, the Assembly members to lead local initiative to reduce road accidents and commended GNA Office for taking the bold step to educate the public to adhere to safety measures.

He said road users needed to obtain knowledge on road traffic signs and safety precautions adding that basic knowledge and adherence to road safety protocols would help reduce the unnecessary crashes that led to the loss of several lives daily.

Mr Gbeze charged Presiding Members in the country to put measure in place to educate the residents on road safety by engaging Zonal Council Members, Unit Committee members and through town hall meetings sensitize the people on road safety.

He also commended Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly for the commitment to fight against carnage on our roads.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of GNA identified three factors that had the potential to contribute to road accidents-human, road, and vehicle; “but the critical factor is the human reactions in dealing with any events which springs-up from the other two”.

He therefore called for consistent education to remind the person behind the wheels to focus on the main task of driving and avoid the temptation of multi-tasking, “driving is already multi-tasking so don't over burden yourself with other issues which may affect your emotions, alertness, or obstruct your visibility”.

Mr Ameyibor said, the behaviour of pedestrians, motorcyclists, and cyclists are other major factors leading to traffic accidents.

He said the public needs to become aware that the issues of traffic accidents are vital to their health and safety.

Mr Ameyibor also reiterated the call for tolerance on the road, noting that “some drivers ply the road as if they are on suicide mission, speeding, unnecessary manoeuvring from one lane to the other without giving others signal”.

He attributed the increasing road fatalities to, “suicide drivers and suicide pedestrians,” who puts their lives and that of other road users at risk-they drive to either the morgue or to the accident wards through the operating theatre”.

Mr Ameyibor noted: “We must abort all suicide mission on the road as a driver or pedestrian, let us all join the campaign to educate all road user to tolerate other users, passengers also have a responsibility to check speeding commercial drivers”.

GNA