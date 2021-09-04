Indian High Commissioner commends contribution of Ghanaian media to fight COVID-19

Mr Birender Singh, Indian High Commissioner to Ghana has lauded the contribution of Ghanaian media towards managing and containing the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the country.

He however, called for a deepened collaboration between India and Ghana towards fighting the viral disease in both countries.

Mr. Singh gave the commendation during a virtual workshop on 'stress and cardiovascular disease' for Journalists.

The Manipal Hospitals, a leading health service provider in India, in collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) organised the hour-long workshop to get journalists abreast with, and protect themselves against cardiovascular diseases.

Mr Singh stressed India's readiness to assist Ghana in ensuring quality health care delivery to her people in the midst of the COVID-19, saying healthcare remained a priority of the High Commission.

He also lauded the effective collaboration between the High Commission and the GJA, and hoped the existing long-standing relations between the two institutions would be strengthened for mutual benefit.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Mr. Affail Monney, the President of the GJA, expressed appreciation to the Manipal Hospitals and the High Commission for the workshop, saying it would greatly impact and help the participants to protect themselves.

He said many Journalists in the country were working under a risky environment while their conditions of service was not the best, and advised the participants to apply the knowledge acquired to improve on their health status.

GNA