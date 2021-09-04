ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.09.2021 Social News

Fuel station watchman shot dead 

A watchman at TT Fuel station in Adawso, a community along the Koforidua to Mamfe highway in Akuapem- North Municipality of the Eastern Region, has been killed by armed robbers.

According to reports, the armed robbers last night went to the station, where they reportedly tied the victim Muniru Agbasa, 54, with rope, stabbed him in the neck, and shot him dead.

The Unit Committee Secretary for Adawso-Boryebea electoral area Baniba Hayford Naferli who narrated the incident on the radio said “We heard that the armed robbers came to the filling station. What we learned was that he was able to identify some of the robbers that was the main reason they killed him”.

The deceased family head, Moro Horse noted that the death of Muniru Agbasa is a big blow to the family.

He said the deceased watchman had four children whose mother had died seven years ago.

The 14-year-old daughter of the deceased, Zaratu Agbasa, appealed to philanthropists and NGOs to come to their aid to help them pursue their academic dreams.

Meanwhile, the Police have not made any arrests in connection with the robbery incident.

—DGN online

TOP STORIES

