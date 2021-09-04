Haruna Iddrisu, Ato Forson demand apology from ‘The Herald’ over malicious publication

Solicitor for Haruna Iddrisu and Ato Forson, Lawyer James Mensah Kulley has written to management of ‘The Herald’ newspaper demanding for an apology and a retraction over a malicious publication.

It comes after the Herald Newspaper published a story about the Minority Leader and Ranking member of the Finance Committee of Parliament with the caption "CSO NAMES HARUNA IDDRISU & ATO FORSON IN GNPC BRIBERY SCANDAL....As Government Sponsored trip to America breaks NDC front in Parliament.

The article sought to portray that Haruna Iddrisu and Ato Forson arranged a meeting between the Executive Secretary of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mr. Mensah Thompson of the one part and agents of Aker Energy and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation of the other.

The publication also sought to suggest that the two impressed upon Mr. Mensah Thompson to give the Agents of Aker Energy and GNPC a hearing by doing their bidding.

With his attention drawn to the publication, the Solicitor for the Haruna Iddrisu and Ato Forson says the content was vicious, malicious and libelous falsehood.

As a result, he has in a letter to the management of ‘The Herald’ Newspaper asked for an apology and a retraction.

“I am instructed by my clients to put on record that nowhere and at no time did they facilitate any meeting between Mr. Mensah Thompson of the one part and Aker Energy and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) of the other, leading to some moneys exchanging hands over the USD$1.65 billion oil block transaction,” part of the letter to the management of the newspaper reads.

It adds, “I am by this letter demanding and this I hereby do that you publish a withdrawal of the publication referred to above and render an unqualified apology to my clients on or before the 6th of September, 2021. This rejoinder should be published in the same position and given equal prominence as the publication complained of in your paper.

Should you fail to publish a withdrawal of the said publication and render an unqualified apology to my clients, on. or before the 6th of September, 2021, I have their further instructions without recourse to you, to commence legal action against you and your publishers to redeem the image of my clients.”

Below is a copy of the letter: