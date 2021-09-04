Ghana takes delivery of over 1.2 million Moderna vaccines from US government

Listen to article

Government has taken delivery of over 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccines from the US government.

The vaccines are expected to complement efforts to protect Ghanaians from the virus.

An additional 1.3 million Pfizer vaccines are expected in Ghana by the end of September.

Ghana has already made use of 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Before the latest round of vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only 405,971 had received both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine whilst 865,422 had received one dose.

A few weeks ago, Ghana took delivery of some 249,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccines from the UK government to support its vaccination drive.

Despite a slow start to the vaccine rollout, the government remains committed to vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians by the end of 2021.

The Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee says Ghana will need $200 million to fully manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.

The Committee led by Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng says the project will be a private-public partnership arrangement aimed at getting all involved.

—citinews