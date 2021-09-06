ModernGhana logo
Fountain of Assemblies of God to celebrate 15th anniversary

Fountain of Life Assemblies of God, located at Manhean Tigo Pole in the Ga West Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region will celebrate its 15th Anniversary, next year March.

The Fountain of Life Assemblies of God’s current Pastor, Reverend Felix Kwaku Delali Demebu, took over from the Pioneer Pastor of the Church, Reverend Collins L. Kodjoe.

“From its inception, this Church’s priority has been sharing God’s Word, spreading the Good News and leading people to Jesus Christ and more importantly, demonstrating the power of God for liberation.

“Looking to the next 30 years, I pray that this Church fellowship will grow in leaps and bounds, continue to be compassionate and caring. It is my desire that it will become widely known as a safe haven where the hope of Jesus Christ is available for all nations, young and old,” Rev. Demebu stated.

The 15th Anniversary of FOLAG (2007-2022), which is on the theme: “Declare His Faithfulness”—Psalm 89:1-2,” will be marked from October this year to March 2022, and will be climaxed with a special ‘Service’.

The official launch of the anniversary will come off on September 12, 2021, at the auditorium of the Church at Manhean Tigo Pole.

Upcoming highlights of the anniversary celebration include clean-up exercises, conferences, revival services, health screening and departmental variety show.

Others are commissioning of a bus stop shelter, musical rock show, departmental quiz competition, historical video presentations, and a get-together.

The 15th Anniversary Worship Service will be celebrated in March 2022 under the leadership of Rev. Demebu, Head Pastor.

Fountain of Life Assemblies of God was started on Sunday, March 25th, 2007, with three adults and two children under four canopies on a plot of land close to its location at Manhean Tigo Pole.

The first sermon was delivered by Reverend Anthony Amapah-Williams, who is currently the Head Pastor of Official Town Assemblies of God.

At the time, Reverend Ampah-Williams shared the FOLAG pulpit with Student Pastor Collins Kodjoe.

That spanned over a period of nine months until Rev. Kodjoe graduated from the Bible College on December 15th, 2007, and was made the substantive Pastor of Fountain of Life Assemblies of God.

In 2009, the Church moved from its under-the-canopy structure to an enclosed structure now being used by the Children Service. However, in 2017, the Church moved to its current building which is undergoing construction.

James Appiakorang
