GJA settles case with Caroline Boateng to pave way for elections on October 3

The Ghana Journalists Association (GFA) has announced that it has adopted an out of court settlement in its case with a member, Caroline Boateng to pave way for its elections next month.

The plaintiff, Caroline Boateng sued the president of GJA for holding himself as an officer of the association after his tenure elapsed.

In additional, she sued the GJA National Council which is made up of national executives and the Regional Chairmen of the GJA fpr same.

With the suit forcing the GJA to hold on to its election, the association says it has now reached an out-of-court settlement with Caroline Boateng, in the matter of "CAROLINEBOATENG VRS THE GJA PRESIDENT & ORS" to pave the way for the GJA national and regional elections to be held by October 3, 2021.

According to a press release from GJA, “the Plaintiff and Defendants (represented by the GJA President, Affail Monney) signed the Agreement which was procured under the auspices of His Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse.”

It adds, “the Parties agree that the GJA elections shall be held one month after the signing and coming into force of the Agreement today, Friday, September 3, 2021.”

As a result, the national and regional elections of the GJA shall now be held on or before October 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, the handing over and swearing-in of new executives shall be held within two weeks after declaration of election results as agreed between the GJA and Caroline Boateng.

Below is the release from the GJA: