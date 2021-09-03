Suspected narcotics dealer grabbed at Christiansburg Castle Junction

A team of Special Weapon And Tactics (SWAT) officers from the national police headquarters, upon a tip-off on Thursday, 2 September 2021, at about 10:45 am arrested one Samuel Asante at the Christiansburg Castle Junction area for trading in substances suspected to be narcotics.

The suspect, 38, was thoroughly searched by the police and some suspicious items were retrieved from his room.

The items include seven sacks full of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 10 bottles of alcoholic drinks brewed with substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

The police service, in a statement, said it will continue to adopt strategies to rid communities of criminals, in a bid to prevent crime and ensure law and order in the country.

The police encouraged the general public to assist the service with information on criminal activities.

The statement said further updates will be provided in due course.