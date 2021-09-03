ModernGhana logo
03.09.2021 General News

Assembly members given motorbikes in Greater Accra

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development has purchased Motorbikes to be distributed to the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region.

The motorbikes for the various MMDAs formed part of Government's effort to deepen decentralization and resource Assembly Members to aid in their effective delivery of services to the people.

In a statement signed by Mrs Felicia Dapaah, Chief Director, Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) and Copied to the Chief Executives of the various MMDAs in Greater Accra, and the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Friday stated.

According to the Statement, the motorbikes would be distributed by Messrs JSA Logistics Ghana Limited this month.

The RCC therefore tasked Messrs JSA Logistics to ensure that the motorbikes were properly distributed and ensure that all the necessary documentation were completed.

The RCC also urged the MMDAs to acknowledge receipt of the motorbikes in writing to the Regional Co-ordinating Council and copy same to the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.

GNA

