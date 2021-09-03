ModernGhana logo
Police MTTD arrests 220 tricycles, motor riders in a special operation

The Ashanti Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has arrested 220 tricycle and motorcycle riders in the last two days.

The special operation emanated from a directive from the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), following the rampant accidents involving these means of transport on roads in the metropolis.

It is estimated that for every four cases of road accidents handled at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit, three of them comprised either a tricycle or motorcycle.

Superintendent Emmanuel Adu Boahen, the Regional MTTD Commander, briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said offences leveled against the riders related to overloading, riding without helmets and licenses, and riding in between lanes.

They were rounded up from the Municipalities within Greater Kumasi, including Asokore-Mampong, Kwadaso, Oforikrom, Suame, Asokwa, Old Tafo and some suburbs of the Kumasi metropolis.

“We are processing these culprits to be arraigned,” he stated, stressing that the police had impounded all those tricycles and motorcycles without valid license.

The REGSEC in a recent statement expressed concern about “the blatant way riders flout traffic regulations with impunity, resulting in deaths and injuries to innocent citizens.”

“Not only are the activities of the riders of these tricycles on our roads and highways a nuisance to other road users, but also pose several risks.

“They ride recklessly and engage in dangerous and wrongful crossing of other road users,” the statement lamented.

GNA

