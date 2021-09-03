Bawumia donates 33-seater bus to Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery Training College

Listen to article

Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has donated a 33-Seater bus to the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the North East Region.

The North East Regional Minister, Zakaria Yidana, presented the keys and documents of the vehicle to the principal, staff and students of the College on behalf of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Yidana noted that the donation by the Vice President is to support the movement of students and staff of the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery Training College for their practical lessons within and outside the North East Region.

According to the Minister, the Vice President has assured of his commitment to support the college so that the school will have an enabling environment to continue to train health workers for the country and particularly the region.

“Vice President Dr Bawumia is pleading with management to ensure that they maintain the vehicle so that the vehicle can last long to serve its purpose.”

The Principal of the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Mr Valentine Ayamba, on behalf of the college board and students thanked Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the gesture.

“ Our deepest gratitude goes to the Vice President for coming to our aid with this bus.”

He noted that the school was faced with vehicular challenges for a very long time and with the donation of the bus, the Vice President has injected life into the school.

Mr Ayamba assured that the vehicle will be protected and maintained for the benefit of the college.

---DGN online