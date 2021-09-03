New payment system for road contractors coming, no more middlemen – Road Fund Chairman Afenyo-Markin

The Board Chairman of the Road Fund, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Listen to article

The Board Chairman of the Road Fund, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has assured road contractors of a new payment system that bring a paradigm shift in how they are paid for works done.

He said the new system will eliminate the issue of middlemen often hired by road contractors to get funds owe them released.

In an interview with Omanhene Kwabena Asante on Badwam, Adom TV's popular morning show on Friday, September 3, 2021, Afenyo-Markin told contractors to exercise patience as a new and robust system is being introduced to address the bottlenecks they encounter when accessing monies for roads constructed.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure road contractors that a new system of payment is being introduced to ensure certainty in payments as far as works done are concerned,” he assured.

He said oftentimes contractors have to go through third parties and middlemen for them to have their funds released to them.

“That system in which road contractors have to contract other people as middlemen to help them get paid for works done will soon be a relic of the past as a new payment model is being introduced” he stated.

He also said he and his other board members are working tirelessly to live up to expectations so that road contractors can have peace of mind to embark on their work.

The Effutu lawmaker also emphasized that there will be no discrimination in the payments of contractors in terms of which political parties contractors belong to. If things do not change in this way, he said, the development of Ghana would be badly affected.