ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.09.2021 Social News

NADMO cautions communities along White, Balck Volta to relocate

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
NADMO cautions communities along White, Balck Volta to relocate
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

Mr Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, the Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has advised communities along the Black and White Volta in the Northern region to relocate as soon as possible.

He said there was a possibility of the spillage of the Bagre Dam which could flood and affect communities along the Black and White Volta due to the recent rains.

Mr Agyeman-Prempeh gave the advice when he visited and interacted with the Chiefs and people of Sisala and Kulpawn in the Tolon District of the Northern Region.

He noted that NADMO appreciated efforts being made by the traditional authorities in the area to sensitize the people on the effects of the spillage of the Bagre Dam, saying the government was worried about the perennial flooding causing extensive destruction of lives and properties in the Northern region.

“We as NADMO and government are worried because we are losing lives and people are harvesting their maize and other crops immaturely which is not a good thing because it might affect food security in the area and the country,” he stated.

“NADMO had put in place its monitoring team, together with officers and men of the 48 engineering of the Ghana Armed Forces, the marine unit and the police service on the ground to respond to any emergency situation that might arise as a result of the spillage”, Mr Agyeman-Prempeh added.

On his part, the chief of Tolon, Major (Rtd) Sulemana Abubakari, thanked NADMO for recognizing their efforts and pledged residents would continue to intensify public education on the effects of flooding.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Police MTTD arrests 220 tricycles, motor riders in a special operation
03.09.2021 | Social News
Persons without face masks, others punished to clean gutters at Ablekuma District Hospital
03.09.2021 | Social News
Akatsi North MP dismisses calls for parents to donate food to SHSs over shortages
03.09.2021 | Social News
I haven’t taken any bribe from Aker Energy CEO – Duncan Amoah
03.09.2021 | Social News
Buhari sacks power and farming ministers
03.09.2021 | Social News
52-year-old farmer allegedly impregnates widow, defile daughters at Walewale
03.09.2021 | Social News
Western Togoland trial: Four more granted Ghc800k bail; 2 others caged
03.09.2021 | Social News
Kasoa: How blade saved 9-year-old boy from kidnappers who kept him in a sack
03.09.2021 | Social News
Tafo: Remand prisoner bites off inmate’s testicles during fight
03.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line