Mawada emerges first, qualifies for grand finale of National Triple S Challenge

Naziru Mawada Titiaka, a form one student of the Damongo Model Girls'Junior High school in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region has emerged the ultimate winner of the Round Two ( Masters Encounter) of the Triple Sanitation Challenge.

Little Mawada, aged 12, was adjudged first out of the four selected finalists at the Master's Encounter with a total of 89 points.

She was followed closely by Annabel Ankonu from Suhum MA Experimental A Primary School, who garnered 85.3 points to place second; Gladstone Yinnaam Nachinab from Entoile Educational Centre in Tamale obtained 83 points to occupy the third position; with Emanuella from Methodist School grabbing the fourth position with a total of 80.3 points.

A total of six out of the ten contestants were eliminated by a 3-member panel of experts at the Master's Encounter stage of the Triple Sanitation Challenge being organized by World Vision and Kings Hall Media. All six eliminated contestants took home consolation prizes in addition to lunch and transportation support.

The remaining four contestants will now proceed to the climactic finale of the sanitation challenge scheduled for 18th September, 2021, where one of them will eventually emerge as the ultimate winner of the competition.

The Genesis (Round one) of the Triple Sanitation open contest was the call for application, where students from the 216 districts in Ghana were asked to submit an essay on sanitation challenges in the country and how they intend to address those challenges as young leaders serving in the capacity of the president of Ghana.

Naziru Mawada Titiaka was assisted by her teachers to submit her application and got selected among 10 qualified contestants drawn from applications received across the country for the second round of the essay competition based on her understanding of sanitation issues in Ghana.

In the Round Two (Master's Encounter) of the Sanitation Challenge, young determined Mawada competently defended her essay verbally and demonstrated deep understanding of issues of sanitation, especially in Ghana before a 3-member panel of experts with an audience.

Smart Mawada has since being flown back to Damongo to prepare for the finals of the competition scheduled to take place in Accra on September 18, 2021 which will be a quiz on issues of sanitation in Ghana.

Being the only contestant from the Savannah Region and one of the two contestants from Northern Ghana now left in the competition; teachers of Mawada, who are proud of her performance thus far, are confident that she will be crowned the ultimate champion of the competition when all is said and done.

She intends to implement the Polluter Pay Principle and CLTS concept, construct Solar Powered Urine Diversion Toilets and Substeranian Drains, ban single used plastic materials inter alia to drive solutions to sanitation challenges in Ghana.