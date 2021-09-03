Flood cuts off 16 communities in North East Region — Abu Ramadan

The Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Abu Ramadan, has revealed that 16 communities in the North East Region have been affected by floods so far.

The severely affected communities are located in the Yagaba Moaduri district in the North East Region.

The flood destroyed farmlands and properties of residents in the district.

According to him, officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have been sent to the Moaduri district to assess the situation.

“We have our officials in every zone so assessment has been done and the region has been tasked to take care of those communities which has been cut off for relief items to be sent to them.”

He indicated that NADMO is trying to manage the impact of the flood water and try to reconnect the cut off communities back to society.

Mr. Ramadan disclosed that they have visited the Zipline drone center in the region to have a discussion on how the cut off communities can get access to medicine to the health centers in the area.

“From our discussion with Zipline they have enough medication to fly to any affected community in the region and they are ready to give us any support and so we have asked our district directors to inform all the district health directors to contact Zipline.”

The Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), was concerned that the spillage of the Bagre dam is near because with the continuous rain falls the Bagre dam levels would have been increased and ready for spillage.

“If we should have continuous rains then we should look at within the week for the spillage of the Bagre dam but I am hoping we don't get to the point the spillage of the dam will happen .”

The District Chief Executive Officer of the Mamprugu Moagduri District, Abu Adam told journalists that all the communities cut off does not have access to the district capital for any economic activities.

“As you know, the Rita1 communities come to the district capital to sell and buy food items but as we speak they cannot go anywhere the place has been cut off .”

He said the construction of the main bridge in the district has been submerged by the flood and called for urgent completion of the bridge if not the flooding will happen each year.

“ So I am appealing to authorities so that they relook at the construction works Loagri-Sakpaba road.”

He however noted that NADMO has sensitized the district ahead of the Bagre dam spillage adding that relief support has been arranged in case of any disaster to support victims.

In a related development, the Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Abu Ramadan, inaugurated the North East Regional Disaster Platform and Management Committee.

Mr. Ramadan encouraged the committee members to take their responsibilities seriously for the benefit of the region.

The North East Regional Disaster Platform and Management Committee is made up of the Regional Minister, Chiefs, MMDCEs, Heads of Security Forces in the region, the media, Heads of Medical Team among others.

