ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.09.2021 Education

Government working on a comprehensive National Teacher Policy — Bawumia

Government working on a comprehensive National Teacher Policy — Bawumia
Listen to article

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that government is working on a comprehensive National Teacher Policy.

He said the policy is aimed at motivating teachers and speedily address issues affecting teachers’ performance.

The policy, according to the Vice President will see to the ultimate welfare of every teacher right from training and in the discharge of their duties.

The Vice President made the disclosure during the official launch of the One Teacher, One Laptop policy in Accra.

Each teacher, from Kindergarten to Senior High School will receive one laptop.

Government is subsidizing the cost of the laptops by paying 70 percent of the amount.

The remaining 30 percent is to be paid by the teacher.

Dr. Bawumia launching the policy enumerated some steps government had taken as part of efforts to improve the status of teachers.

“Effective 2022, all products from the Colleges of Education will graduate as first degree holders and will be entering the Ghana Education Service as Principal Superintendents.
“The waiting period for teachers who have upgraded their skills have also been halved.
“The teacher training allowance has been restored, recruited over 90,000 staff since 2017 to augment the staff strength of our schools,” he stated among others.

Applauding teachers for their dedication and sacrifice for the noble profession, Dr. Bawumia said everyone could testify the indispensable role of teachers in educating their children.

Serious governments the world over, he noted, are taking steps to achieve the global educational goals of inclusive and equitable quality education as well as promoting life long learning opportunities for all under the Sustainable Development Goal four.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Education
ModernGhana Links
Robotics, coding to be included in educational curriculum soon — Ursula Owusu
02.09.2021 | Education
Treat concerns of food shortage in some SHSs with urgency – GNAT
31.08.2021 | Education
Directors of Education presents fake names for free laptops — GES
31.08.2021 | Education
Securing 'pasco' for SHS not a misplaced priority — GES
27.08.2021 | Education
TEIN goes after IFEST for jabbing NDC, 'Speak against the serial murder of education sector, not scrapping of GTLE'
27.08.2021 | Education
IFEST kicks against erratic changes in educational policies amid calls to abolish GTLE
27.08.2021 | Education
Pre-tertiary teacher unions have no basis to go on strike – GES
27.08.2021 | Education
GES defends GHS34.8million expenditure on ‘pasco’ for WASSCE candidates
27.08.2021 | Education
NDC accuses government of ‘unfair treatment’ of teachers in Licensure Examination
26.08.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line