Government working on a comprehensive National Teacher Policy — Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that government is working on a comprehensive National Teacher Policy.

He said the policy is aimed at motivating teachers and speedily address issues affecting teachers’ performance.

The policy, according to the Vice President will see to the ultimate welfare of every teacher right from training and in the discharge of their duties.

The Vice President made the disclosure during the official launch of the One Teacher, One Laptop policy in Accra.

Each teacher, from Kindergarten to Senior High School will receive one laptop.

Government is subsidizing the cost of the laptops by paying 70 percent of the amount.

The remaining 30 percent is to be paid by the teacher.

Dr. Bawumia launching the policy enumerated some steps government had taken as part of efforts to improve the status of teachers.

“Effective 2022, all products from the Colleges of Education will graduate as first degree holders and will be entering the Ghana Education Service as Principal Superintendents.

“The waiting period for teachers who have upgraded their skills have also been halved.

“The teacher training allowance has been restored, recruited over 90,000 staff since 2017 to augment the staff strength of our schools,” he stated among others.

Applauding teachers for their dedication and sacrifice for the noble profession, Dr. Bawumia said everyone could testify the indispensable role of teachers in educating their children.

Serious governments the world over, he noted, are taking steps to achieve the global educational goals of inclusive and equitable quality education as well as promoting life long learning opportunities for all under the Sustainable Development Goal four.