I haven’t taken any bribe from Aker Energy CEO – Duncan Amoah

The Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) has denied claims that he has been bribed by the CEO of Aker Energy.

Duncan Amoah, who has been in the news lately for kicking against the AGM-Aker Energy deals was rumoured to have received some undisclosed case from Aker Energy to defend the much criticised deal.

In an interview with Myxyzonline.com, Mr Amoah said, “how can I receive money from someone I have never met?”

"I don’t know the woman they are talking about. We are only asking relevant questions about the deal that seems to rob Ghanaians. I have not taken any money from anyone,” he stated and urged Ghanaians to disregard any publication that seeks to tarnish his image.

Read his Facebook post below: