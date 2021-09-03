ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.09.2021 Health

Ghana takes delivery of Additional 244,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson

Ama Amoah handing over the vaccine documents to Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Ama Amoah handing over the vaccine documents to Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday took delivery of an additional consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccine totalling 244,800 doses was made available through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) mechanism established by the African Union (AU) and supported by the World Bank.

Senior Specialist of Communications & Events at Afreximbank, Ama Amoah, handed over the vaccine to the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari, at the Kotoka International Airport.

Mr Oku Afari expressed gratitude to AU for facilitating the procurement of the vaccine and said the government is doing everything possible to secure more vaccines to help the country reach herd immunity.

93202114130-otkvn0y442-johson-johnson-vaccine-300x201

On August 8, the country received 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which was administered to the public in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

The country recently also received 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK government and is currently vaccinating citizens due to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to take delivery of some 1,229,620 Moderna vaccines on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Information, an additional 1.3 million Pfizer vaccines are also expected in Ghana by the end of this month.

---DGN online

More Health
ModernGhana Links
EU to return millions of South Africa-made Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Africa
03.09.2021 | Health
GMA confirm Covid-19 has killed 9 top doctors, over 500 health workers infected
02.09.2021 | Health
COVID-19 vaccination with AstraZeneca takes off in Sekondi-Takoradi after initial delay
02.09.2021 | Health
Citizens’ responsibility of wearing facemask will decrease covid-19 cases – Dr Da Costa
02.09.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Eleven more die as death toll hits 1,036
01.09.2021 | Health
Major boost for Ghana’s vaccination drive with over 1million doses of AstraZeneca coming from Germany
31.08.2021 | Health
New covid-19 variant hit South Africa
31.08.2021 | Health
Ghana gets 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca from German government
30.08.2021 | Health
70,300 people to receive covid-19 AstraZeneca jab in Ashanti Region
30.08.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line