ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.09.2021 Social News

Kasoa: How blade saved 9-year-old boy from kidnappers who kept him in a sack

Kasoa: How blade saved 9-year-old boy from kidnappers who kept him in a sack
Listen to article

A nine-year-old boy Philip Ametepey has escaped from his alleged kidnappers who placed him in a sack at Kasoa Transformer in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

According to the boy, the kidnappers forced him into a sack, but he managed to escape.

Explaining his ordeal, the little boy said his mother sent him to buy a blade, and on his return, he met his abductors.

He said he was tied and placed in a sack but he remembered the blade he had gone to buy and used it to cut the sack and eventually managed to escape.

The incident happened on the evening of Thursday, September 2 around 7:30 PM.

”I was really suffering in the sack but when I remembered that my mum’s blade was in my pocket I removed it and used to cut the sack and I escaped without them noticing,” he narrated.

The Kasoa Regional Police Command has commenced investigation into the matter.

No arrest has been made so far.

---starrfm

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
I haven’t taken any bribe from Aker Energy CEO – Duncan Amoah
03.09.2021 | Social News
Buhari sacks power and farming ministers
03.09.2021 | Social News
Western Togoland trial: Four more granted Ghc800k bail; 2 others caged
03.09.2021 | Social News
Tafo: Remand prisoner bites off inmate’s testicles during fight
03.09.2021 | Social News
E/R: Two-year-old boy crushed to death by female teacher at Akyem Kukurantumi
03.09.2021 | Social News
NAM1 trial adjourned to October 11 as prosecutor missing in court
03.09.2021 | Social News
Hemang-Krobo: 2 electrocuted, 2 others in critical condition while erecting canopy for a funeral
03.09.2021 | Social News
Chief Imam’s donation to National Cathedral will forever be in history books – Chieftaincy Ministry
03.09.2021 | Social News
"Maintain our hardworking Akrofuom DCE; he has built toilets for us" — Chief to Akufo-Addo
03.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line