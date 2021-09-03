Kasoa: How blade saved 9-year-old boy from kidnappers who kept him in a sack

Listen to article

A nine-year-old boy Philip Ametepey has escaped from his alleged kidnappers who placed him in a sack at Kasoa Transformer in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

According to the boy, the kidnappers forced him into a sack, but he managed to escape.

Explaining his ordeal, the little boy said his mother sent him to buy a blade, and on his return, he met his abductors.

He said he was tied and placed in a sack but he remembered the blade he had gone to buy and used it to cut the sack and eventually managed to escape.

The incident happened on the evening of Thursday, September 2 around 7:30 PM.

”I was really suffering in the sack but when I remembered that my mum’s blade was in my pocket I removed it and used to cut the sack and I escaped without them noticing,” he narrated.

The Kasoa Regional Police Command has commenced investigation into the matter.

No arrest has been made so far.

