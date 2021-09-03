ModernGhana logo
Cape Coast Chief threatens to ban ‘Pragyia’ for causing high school drop-out, deaths

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

The Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area in the Cape Coast Metropolis in the Central Region, Osabarima Kwesi Atta VI, has threatened to ban the use of the fast-growing tricycles popularly known as Pragyia in Cape Coast.

According to the Chief, the tricycle which has become a major means of transportation in several towns in Cape Coast has led to the loss of several lives due to reckless riding.

According to him, criminal activities have increased in the Cape Coast metropolis due to the introduction of the pragyia.

He added that most of the riders are underaged and inexperienced and also operate without a license.

According to him, the introduction of the pragyia has also contributed to high School dropout as most children choose to go into the commercial business instead of furthering their education.

The Chief has therefore threatened to ban the use of the tricycles in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

Speaking to EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan in an interview after a Town Hall Meeting, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South Constituency, Hon. Rickets Kweku Hagan also said he supports the Paramount Chief decision to ban the use of pragyia in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

According to the Cape Coast South Legislator, they will organize a Seminar for the Pragyia drivers to enable them to ride with care.

---starrfm

TOP STORIES

