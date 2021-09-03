ModernGhana logo
03.09.2021 Social News

Tafo: Remand prisoner bites off inmate’s testicles during fight

A man in custody shocked officers at the Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region, when he chewed off the testicles of another inmate during a fight in a holding cell.

It still remains unclear what sparked the Thursday morning brawl at the station’s charge office.

A police incident report said the inmates, Jafaru Boakye, a remand prisoner, and one Awudu Abdulai, were engaged in a scuffle.

In the ensuing melee, Abdulai reportedly bit the testicles of Boakye, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital where he was instantly operated on, the police report said.

Suspect Abdulai is scheduled for court today, September 3, 2021, the report added.

Dailymail.gh

