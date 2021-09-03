ModernGhana logo
03.09.2021 Social News

E/R: Two-year-old boy crushed to death by female teacher at Akyem Kukurantumi

A two-year-old child has been crushed to death by a car at Akyem Kukurantumi.

The victim identified as Essien Acheampong was with his mother who was selling food by the roadside but sneaked onto the road leading to him being knocked down by a car driven by a female teacher of Kukurantumi Methodist M/A basic School.

The accident occurred on September 1, 2021, at about 9:00 am.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Kukurantumi Community morgue while the suspect female driver is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Road crashes killed a total of 342 passengers in the Eastern region from January to July this year.

Out of the number, 130 persons were killed in 345 crashes which involved motorcycles and motorized tricycles popularly known as Pragia compared to 108 passengers killed in 627 accidents cases which involved commercial vehicles during the same period

Accidents involving private cars claimed 50 lives while 54 pedestrians were crushed to death.

---starrfm

