EU to return millions of South Africa-made Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Africa

The European Union says it will return millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses made in South Africa to the continent.

African Union's special envoy Strive Masiyiwa told reporters that all the vaccines being produced in Africa “will stay in Africa and be distributed to Africa”.

“This issue has been corrected and it has been corrected in a very positive way,” he said

It follows criticism that vaccines were being shipped away from a continent that has the lowest vaccination rates in the world.

Less than 3% of the continent's population has been vaccinated.

Source: BBC