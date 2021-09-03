ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.09.2021 Health

EU to return millions of South Africa-made Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Africa

EU to return millions of South Africa-made Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Africa
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

The European Union says it will return millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses made in South Africa to the continent.

African Union's special envoy Strive Masiyiwa told reporters that all the vaccines being produced in Africa “will stay in Africa and be distributed to Africa”.

“This issue has been corrected and it has been corrected in a very positive way,” he said

It follows criticism that vaccines were being shipped away from a continent that has the lowest vaccination rates in the world.

Less than 3% of the continent's population has been vaccinated.

Source: BBC

More Health
ModernGhana Links
GMA confirm Covid-19 has killed 9 top doctors, over 500 health workers infected
02.09.2021 | Health
COVID-19 vaccination with AstraZeneca takes off in Sekondi-Takoradi after initial delay
02.09.2021 | Health
Citizens’ responsibility of wearing facemask will decrease covid-19 cases – Dr Da Costa
02.09.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Eleven more die as death toll hits 1,036
01.09.2021 | Health
Major boost for Ghana’s vaccination drive with over 1million doses of AstraZeneca coming from Germany
31.08.2021 | Health
New covid-19 variant hit South Africa
31.08.2021 | Health
Ghana gets 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca from German government
30.08.2021 | Health
70,300 people to receive covid-19 AstraZeneca jab in Ashanti Region
30.08.2021 | Health
Persons due for second AstraZeneca jab to be vaccinated next week
28.08.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line