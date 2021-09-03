Hemang-Krobo: 2 electrocuted, 2 others in critical condition while erecting canopy for a funeral

Listen to article

Two persons have reportedly died with two others in critical condition after they were allegedly electrocuted at Hemang-Krobo in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident happened on Thursday during the final funeral rites of an eighteen-year-old who was a student of the Kumasi Academy Senior High School.

Eyewitnesses say the four persons in their attempt to erect a canopy at the funeral grounds accidentally touched some wires connected to a high tension pole and they got electrocuted as a result of that.

“It had been raining prior to the incident. Parts of the tents were on the floor, and when the rain stopped a little, they tried to set up the tents for people to sit under it,” the Assembly Member for Hemang-Krobo electoral area, Philip Antwi recounted.

“Where they were fixing the tent, there was a high tension cable and so when they tried to erect the canopy, it touched the high tension cable and the four persons were affected”.

They were taken to Komfo Anokye Hospital for medical attention.

After the incident, the Assembly Member made calls to the National Disaster Management Organisation.

He also said personnel from the Electricity Company of Ghana were at the scene to asses the situation.

---citinews---