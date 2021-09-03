Chief Imam’s donation to National Cathedral will forever be in history books – Chieftaincy Ministry

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has commended the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheik Osmanu Nunu Sharubutu for the GHS50,000 donation made towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

The Ministry said the gesture would deepen and further strengthen the lasting relationship between Muslims and Christians in the country.

The Ministry headed by Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum whose mandate among other things is to harness, develop and maximize the utilization of Chieftaincy and Traditional values to serve as a basis for wealth creation and socio-cultural empowerment in a statement expressed joy over the gesture made by the Chief Imam on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

According to the statement, “The Ministry welcomes the singular gesture by the National Chief Imam in support of mobilization of funds for such a national edifice and believes that it will deepen the unique goodwill between Muslims and Christians in the country. The inter-faith harmony that exists among the various religious groups in the country is an enviable one that calls for all efforts to protect it for posterity. Sheikh Sharubutu’s gesture remains an open testament that will not be forgotten in the history of religious tolerance in the country.

“The Ministry therefore wants to use this opportunity to encourage individuals, groups as well as institutions to emulate the National Chief Imam’s show of tolerance and donate in support of this national vision championed by the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

This comes after the Chief Imam made the donation when the chairman and members of the board of trustees of the National Cathedral paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on the successful completion of the National mosque.

The spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuaibu speaking to the press afterwards said the donation by the Chief Imam is to demonstrate the mutual cooperation that exists between Ghanaians of all religious faith.

“As Ghanaians, we are all practitioners of a different faith, and we are able to sit around the same table and have an opportunity to discuss things and whatever comes by way of disagreement to really work and maintain our harmony, and we should not do anything to disturb our relationship. In fact, he said we should not use politics to disturb our relationship, and that we should keep politics aside and rather, as practitioners of different faiths, let’s all get united and see what we can do in the interest of our country.

“We should be mindful of that fact that God has given us peace at the time when nations around us have been plunged into conflict, and he said it is in the spirit of solidarity and mutual cooperation that he donated the GHS50,000 as a token contribution towards the construction of the National Cathedral.”

Below is a copy of the full statement issued by the Ministry:

For Immediate Release

RE- CHIEF IMAM SUPPORTS NATIONAL CATHEDERAL WITH GHȻ 50,000

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs acknowledges the generous cash donation by the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nunu Sharubutu towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

The Ministry welcomes the singular gesture by the National Chief Imam in support of mobilization of funds for such a national edifice and believes that it will deepen the unique goodwill between Muslims and Christians in the country.

The inter-faith harmony that exists among the various religious groups in the country is an enviable one that calls for all efforts to protect it for posterity. Sheikh Sharubutu’s gesture remains an open testament that will not be forgotten in the history of religious tolerance in the country.

The Ministry therefore wants to use this opportunity to encourage individuals, groups as well as institutions to emulate the National Chief Imam’s show of tolerance and donate in support of this national vision championed by the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs affirms its commitment to ensuring a peaceful co-existence among divergent religious groups in the country to ensure peace for the development of this country.