"Maintain our hardworking Akrofuom DCE; he has built toilets for us" — Chief to Akufo-Addo

Nana Agyei Amoako Gyampah II, Odikro of Okyerekrom a farming community in the Adansi Akrofuom District has made a passionate appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to maintain their District Chief Executive Honorable Maurice Jonas Woode to serve a second term in office.

His appeal comes on the heels of the grand commissioning and handing over of two modern toilet facilities for the people of Okyerekrom and Akrofuom. The two facilities built at a cost of GHC480,000 were financed from Common Fund and DPAT 3 respectively.

"So far he has distinguished himself so well. He has been good to us, aside this toilet facility, he has extended electricity to this area and our children are beneficiaries of school feeding through his hardwork. Myself and my people are appealing to the President to bring him back as our DCE," the chief stated.

He, on behalf of the people of Okyerekrom pledged to protect and maintain the facility to stand the test of time.

Hon Maurice Jonas woode, the DCE for Adansi Akrofuom said since 2018 when the District was created, the Assembly has constructed 16 water closet toilet facilities at various communities to deal with the perennial sanitation challenges confronting the people.

"Over the years, inhabitants of Okyerekrom and Akrofuom have been patronising unhygienic facilities as places of convenience. This prompted the Assembly to build a 12 Seater W/C toilet facility with borehole for Okyerekrom and a 20 seater water closet toilet facility with a borehole and 4 bathrooms for the people of Akrofuom, at a cost of GH160,000 and GH 320,000 respectively, " he emphasised.

The Akrofuom DCE also appealed to the people to maintain the facility since it will go a long way to improve sanitation and stop open defecation.

REACTIONS FROM THE PEOPLE

Yaw Sekyere, a farmer at Okyerekrom praised the DCE for coming to their aid and also added his voice for the President to maintain him for a second term.

" We can now heave a sigh of relief. The stench from the unkempt old facility and the dangers to users have given way to open defecation in some instances. We are glad we have a new one now", he added.

Afia Achiaa, a trader at Akrofuom told this reporter that he was lost for words to describe the feeling of having a new toilet facility now.

She said women in the community had a torrid time using the old facility but this will end with the commissioning of the new facility.