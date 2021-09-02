ModernGhana logo
GMA confirm Covid-19 has killed 9 top doctors, over 500 health workers infected

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Medical Authority (GMA) has confirmed that the Coronavirus (Covid-19) has claimed the lives of nine doctors with over 500 health workers on record to have tested positive in the country.

Since March 2020 when Ghana confirmed its first two cases of the virus, health workers have been at the forefront of the battle.

It has been revealed that a total of 544 people tested positive for the Covid-19 in the past year.

“From our data, out of the 12 months period 544 doctors have been infected. The dashboard also shows that we have lost nine doctors,” the Deputy General Secretary of the GMA, Dr. Titus Beyuo said in an interview on the Sunrise morning show on Thursday.

According to him, the deceased doctors were all top ranking health officers.

They include consultants, surgeons and specialists.

Currently, as many as 196 health workers have tested positive for the Covid-19 in the Oti Region alone. The figure alarmingly represents 25.6 percent of all cases in the region.

The fear now is that if the infections continue to surge, there will not be adequate health workers to work in the various health facilities.

Although health workers are worried, they remain resolute and continues to work to play a key role in the fight against the global pandemic.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

