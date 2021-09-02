ModernGhana logo
NPP Suhum brawl: MPs driver refused bail; set to reappear in Court on September 7

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Koforidua Magistrate Court ‘B’ has refused to grant bail to the driver of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum and has asked that he reappears in court on September 7, 2021.

The driver, identified as Samuel Kofi Agyei aka Jamalo was arrested after he hacked the head of a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a machete last Sunday during a funeral when a brawl broke out.

Arraigned before court on Thursday morning, the driver has been charged with causing harm with an offensive weapon contrary to section 70 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 ( Act 29).

Although his Defense Counsel prayed the Court to grant him bail, it was objected to by the Regional State Attorney Emily Addo-Kyereh.

Attorney Emily Addo-Kyereh argued that the nature of the offence comes with a severe punishment and therefore the accused may not avail himself to stand trial when admitted to bail.

Subsequently, the Defense Counsel and the Regional State Attorney were asked to approach the bench of Presiding Judge His Worship Eric Daning before he adjourned the case to Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Samuel Kofi Agyei stands charged with an offence that is a first degree felony and has a maximum jail term of life imprisonment

