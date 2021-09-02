ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.09.2021 Headlines

[VIDEO] Bawumia must be commended for his unrelenting efforts in ensuring the land commission is digitised - Lands Commission Chairman

[VIDEO] Bawumia must be commended for his unrelenting efforts in ensuring the land commission is digitised - Lands Commission Chairman
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

Vice President Bawumia, has been highly commended by the new National Lands Commission Chairman Mr. Alex Quaynor, for his active efforts in ensuring a digitised operational framework is being put in place for the Lands Commission.

The new Chairman for the Commission, in an address at the swearing-in of a 25-member National Lands Commission board by President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, yesterday, September 1, also expressed his gratitude to Vice President Bawumia for his unrelenting efforts that have led to the realization of the feat and transformation of the Lands Commission.

“Your Excellency Mr President, the commitment of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Bawumia in bringing the Plan Project to its present stage for implementation must be acknowledged”, Mr Alex Quaynor said.

He maintained that Vice President Bawumia must be commended for his unrelenting efforts in ensuring Ghana is not left out of the global digital age.

The digitization of the Lands Commission will remove the bottlenecks associated with registration of land in Ghana and the process of acquiring a land title certificate. The goal is to process land title within 30 days. It would also boost the mortgage market in Ghana.

Watch video below:

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
“Aggressively pursue digitization of land records” – Akufo-Addo to new Lands Commission Board
02.09.2021 | Headlines
UCC floors UG, KNUST; named best University in Ghana, among top 5 in Africa
02.09.2021 | Headlines
Ghana gets over 1.2 million Moderna vaccines coming on September 4
02.09.2021 | Headlines
Parts of Accra floods after 5hour downpour, gridlock at Shiashi
02.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to begin 'thank you' tour to Western Region tomorrow
02.09.2021 | Headlines
Aker’s claim of spending $500 million on the bloc false — ASEPA
02.09.2021 | Headlines
Aker/AGM deal: CSOs will not celebrate your legacy of debt procurement in places you served – Ben Boakye to GNPC boss
02.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo bans public institutions from allocating public lands without approval of Lands Minister
02.09.2021 | Headlines
PNC: Accra Regional Chairman goes berserk, disrupts press confab over suspension of General Secretary
01.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line