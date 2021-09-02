[VIDEO] Bawumia must be commended for his unrelenting efforts in ensuring the land commission is digitised - Lands Commission Chairman

Vice President Bawumia, has been highly commended by the new National Lands Commission Chairman Mr. Alex Quaynor, for his active efforts in ensuring a digitised operational framework is being put in place for the Lands Commission.

The new Chairman for the Commission, in an address at the swearing-in of a 25-member National Lands Commission board by President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, yesterday, September 1, also expressed his gratitude to Vice President Bawumia for his unrelenting efforts that have led to the realization of the feat and transformation of the Lands Commission.

“Your Excellency Mr President, the commitment of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Bawumia in bringing the Plan Project to its present stage for implementation must be acknowledged”, Mr Alex Quaynor said.

He maintained that Vice President Bawumia must be commended for his unrelenting efforts in ensuring Ghana is not left out of the global digital age.

The digitization of the Lands Commission will remove the bottlenecks associated with registration of land in Ghana and the process of acquiring a land title certificate. The goal is to process land title within 30 days. It would also boost the mortgage market in Ghana.

Watch video below: