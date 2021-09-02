Jomoro MP Joins “Open our Border” protestors, says closure killing more people than Covid-19

Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Afo-Toffey has joined residents of Elubo and other border towns to demand the reopening of the country's borders.

Joining the demonstration on Thursday in Elubo, the Hon Afo-Toffey told journalists that the challenges associated with the continued closure of the borders has claimed more lives than the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to her, the reason given by government for closing the border was to prevent the pandemic from spreading from other countries to Ghana however the deaths being recorded from the closure exceeds covid-19 deaths.

“After all, we were told that the motive behind the land border closure was to prevent the spread of the virus from other countries but the deaths we have recorded from hardship exceeds what COVID-19 would have caused.

"…more people have died in the area due to hardships as a result of the border closure than the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleading with the government, President Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene,” she appealed.

The border town dwellers say they make money from trading with neighbouring countries, hence closure of the border has collapse their only source of livelihood.

Some women living in those areas also claimed the closure has made their husbands impotent due to the pressure emanating from lack of finance to keep the family alive.

Presenting their petition to the Municipal Chief Executive of Jomoro, the group drew attention to the ECOWAS meeting held on 23rd of January 2021 chaired by President Akufo-Addo which agreed to allow free movement of persons.

The demonstrators appealed to the President to therefore allow “free movement of persons just as our neighboring countries Togo, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso have done with regard to the decision made at the 58th Meeting of the ECOWAS Heads of States on the 23rd of January 2021 which was chaired by President Akufo-Addo.”