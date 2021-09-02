Police to probe murder of woman at Assin-Koforidua

The Assin South District Police Command on Wednesday, engaged the landlady of the 35-year-old farm-labourer, at Assin-Koforidua who allegedly butchered his wife to death and attempted suicide by slitting his throat, to join a team to Burkina Faso where the couple hail from, to officially inform their relatives of the incident.

The team made up of the police, the landlady, Madam Comfort Mensah, as well as the leader of the Burkinabes in the area, are to leave for Burkina on Thursday, September 2.

Also, to help unravel the reason behind the murder, the Police has engaged a volunteer as interpreter because the two boys of the couple, aged between two and four, who witnessed the cruel murder of their mother, only speak their local dialect.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Okyere Andam, the Assin South District Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that the Police will go all out to ensure that Justice prevailed.

Last Tuesday, August 31, the Police in Assin-Manso received a distress call from Assin-Koforidua near Assin-Gyinabodie about the gruesome murder and quickly rushed to the scene.

According to DSP Andam, the Police discovered the lifeless body of the deceased in a pool of blood, while suspect who after committing the act, attempted suicide by slitting his throat, was writhing in pain.

The suspect is currently responding to treatment at Assin-Fosu St. Francis Xavier Hospital under police guard, while the body of the deceased had been deposited at the facility's morgue to allow further investigations.

However, Madam Diana Nketia, an eyewitness who lives in the same house with the couple, told the police that the couple returned from the farm in the afternoon of Tuesday, August 31 and rushed to their room in preparation to attend a funeral at a nearby community.

While in their room, the witness who was then in the bathroom, said she heard the deceased shouting for help and later rushed out from the room with her hand chopped off.

The witness, said her shouts for help did not yield much results as help came too late with the suspect threatening to harm anyone who will dare to go near him.

