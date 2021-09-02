ModernGhana logo
02.09.2021 Social News

Stop the body enhancement products — FDA warns manufacturers, sellers

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has warned manufacturers and sellers of unregistered body enhancement products on the Ghanaian market, to stop or suffer legal action and confiscation.

In a press statement signed by Mrs Delese A. A Darko, Chief Executive Officer, FDA, in Accra on Thursday, the Authority said it had noted with utmost concern during its routine market surveillance and monitoring activities, how some companies were producing, selling and advertising body enhancement products with no authorization from the FDA, and in contravention of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851).

The statement indicated that the Section 111 and 114 of the Public Health Act 851 of 2012, mandated anyone into the manufacturing and advertising of regulated products to seek for approval from the FDA before offering them for sale to the public.

It therefore cautioned that the manufacture and sale of these unregistered products on the Ghanaian market, were illegal and could have adverse health implications on customers.

Pursuant to the legislative provision and in line with its mandate to protect public health and safety, the FDA would not hesitate to prosecute companies that were found to be flouting the law, and urged the public not to patronise such products as their quality and safety could not be guaranteed, the statement said.

GNA

