02.09.2021

UCC floors UG, KNUST; named best University in Ghana, among top 5 in Africa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been ranked the number one university in Ghana and one of the top five Universities in Africa in a latest global ranking.

This is contained in the 2022 Times Higher Education annual rankings.

According to the ranking, not only is UCC the best in Ghana but it also the number 1 University in West Africa.

This means that UCC beats the University of Ghana Legon, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), as well as the Ahmadu Bello University and the renowned University of Lagos, both in Nigeria.

In the Africa Rankings, UCC is hoisting the flag of Ghana even higher after being named one of the top 5 Universities on the continent.

The Ghana University based in the Central Regional in addition has been named the best university globally for research influence.

UCC caps off its success by rocking shoulders with 138 new entrant Universities in the 2022 Times Higher Education annual rankings.

Amongst the new entries, UCC is ranked first indicated below:

92202160503-1i830o4bbv-ucc-1-1.jpeg

