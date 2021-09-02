ModernGhana logo
02.09.2021 Social News

Let’s fix our character if we want to fix the country; Ghanaians lie and cheat too much – Bekwai MP

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bekwai Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Joseph Osei-Owusu has lamented the dishonest and cheating nature of some Ghanaians in the country.

According to him, amid the calls for government to fix the country by the #FixTheCountry movement, it is critical for the citizenry to look within and fix their characters first.

“I’ll rather say we should fix our character. We cheat freely with the everyday thing that affects people. People take money freely for the work they’ve been employed to do. I think we should fix our character, all of us. If we fix our character, we’re fixing the country,” the MP who is the 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament told Starr FM in an interview on Thursday.

Citing findings in the Auditor-General’s report for the year ended December 31, 2020, Joseph Osei-Owusu notes that it is clear the country’s problem is not solely the politicians.

The Lawmaker argues that dishonesty amongst Ghanaians is the country’s biggest challenge.

“In this country, we should focus on building characters if we want to move forward. The biggest challenge we have in this country is dishonesty. Look at the Auditor- General’s report, how many of the names mentioned are politicians? Yet we turn around and blame the politician.
“The difference between us the developed world is that as much as possible, people will lie but when you’re caught, you’re punished,” the Bekwai MP added.

