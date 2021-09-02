Ghc100 for security recruitment forms is even less — Bright Oduro

Ghana’s security agencies have been defended by one of their own on the sale of recruitment forms which critics say is too costly.

Former Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service Commissioner Of Police (COP) Bright Oduro rtd says the Ghc100 being charged for the forms is even on the “low side”.

He said the Police Service which he used to be part would have to send men all around the country for the enlistment which comes with an added cost though he could not tell whether those costs are being shouldered by government.

National Democratic Congress Parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency John Dumelo criticized the security services for what he described as unfair costing for the forms. His criticism seems to have gained some momentum as several youths have questioned the reason for the Ghc100 which they say is too high.

Mr. Dumelo took to his social media handles to show how many youth have been appealing to him for support of Ghc100 to buy the forms of any of the security services recruiting.

“This is what I have been going through daily. Why are security service recruitments forms being sold for Ghc100? Ghc100 for recruitment form is not fair to the youth,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

However speaking on Class FM on Thursday, Mr Bright Oduro said “the Ghc100 is eve, I think, on the low side.

“These large numbers that have applied for the police cannot all be handled in Accra here, so I’m sure wherever you are, the region from which you applied, you’ll have to attend body selection and officers are going there to do body selection and to screen and vet them and I’m sure it is part of this charge that they are going to use,” he noted.

COP Oduro (rtd) said he could not tell if there was no subvention from government to cater for it but was sure some of the monies accrued would be used to take care of some expenses during the exercise.

“I don t know whether they [police] are not being given some subventions or they are not being given money to run some of these things because all these things should come from central government and I don’t know if they have not been given money, so, if they have not been given money for this kind of recruitment process then of course they need to fund, they need to find means of doing this themselves and so part of this money I’m sure is going to be used to cater for the officers or the police teams that will go round the country to do the screening, or vetting or recruitment…”