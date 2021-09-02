ModernGhana logo
02.09.2021 Social News

People are dying due to hardships; open the Elubo border – Jomoro MP to Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro in the Western, Dorcas Afo-Toffey has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to open the Elubo border to alleviate the hardships on people living in nearby communities.

The MP in an interview with Citi News after joining the youth of Elubo to demonstrate against the continuous closure of the border said that people have died and many more will die if nothing is done.

“More people have died in the area due to hardships as a result of the border closure than the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleading with the government, President Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene,” Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey said.

The Jomoro MP added, “After all, we were told that the motive behind the land border closure was to prevent the spread of the virus from other countries, but the deaths we have recorded from hardship exceeds what COVID-19 would have caused.”

President Akufo-Addo in March 2020 announced the closure of Ghana’s land borders while closing the country’s airports.

The measure at the time was to help the government in preventing the importation of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) into the country.

After over a year, the land borders remain closed while the airports are working as before.

In the past month, people living in border communities have been calling for the reopening of the borders.

They argue that trading across the border is their only source of livelihood and hence its continued closure is making life hard for them and their families.

