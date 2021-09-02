E/R: Akropong MCE hasn't given me 3 plots of land - Enock Asante-Bediako

Mr. Enock Asante-Bediako, a Ghanaian based in the US has debunked claims that the Akuapim North Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Barima Asiedu Larbi has given him three plots of land at Larteh junction to replace his 0.44 acres of land at Akropong.

Recently, Akuapem North Municipal Assembly in Eastern Region was fingered in an attempt to claim ownership of private land belonging to Mr. Enoch Asante-Bediako who currently resides in US.

According to Mr. Enoch Asante-Bediako, after 21 years of ownership without any incident, the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly and Barima Asiedu-Larbi, MCE’s actions to allegedly encroach, destroy and claim ownership of his hard-earned property is misguided, unlawful, unjust and a danger to the fabric and essence of the rule of law.

When Koforidua based Bryt FM contacted the MCE, Hon. Barima Asiedu Larbi, he said there is no problem between Mr. Enoch Asante-Bediako and the assembly.

He noted that they are done with the said issue, hence both parties have agreed to the land swap, the assembly has given him three plot of land, that’s 100/100 at Larteh junction.

Mr. Enock Asante-Bediako responding to the MCE’s claims, revealed that the Assembly has not given him the said land as is being claimed by the MCE, hence the public should treat it as lies and the contempt it deserves.

“As far as I am concern, the assembly have not given me any land or documentation to prove that they have transferred the land to me, hence is false for the MCE to access that they have given me three plot of land to replace my 0.44 acres of land,” he said.

The MCE, Hon. Barima Asiedu Larbi added that Mr. Enock failed to deal with him personally but rather the assembly’s lawyer, responding to this, Mr. Enock Asante-Bediako said the MCE disrespected him when he first approached him after the assembly has taken his land to do their project, “the MCE failed to give me an audience, when I approached him for the first time.”

Speaking to the Assembly’s Lawyer, Mr. Cyril Boateng Keteku, he said the assembly has owned the land since the 60’s so is not true if Mr. Asante Enock claims he has owned the land for 21 years.

Mr. Enock responding to this statement said they failed to provide documents to prove that the land was given to them by chiefs in the 60’s, no deeds of gift.

“I didn’t buy the land from Dawu Resident, there is no documentation in my court filing that I bought the land from Dawu, I bought the land from Mr and Mrs. Agyei Haul, Akropong residents in 1999, is part of the court documentation and their Lawyer is aware.

“I have not done any development on the land since I bought it, the only thing I did is the wall, and even that one there was no interference from the assembly during the walling, no one approached me to stopped it as is being claimed by the assembly’s lawyer, Mr. Cyril Boateng Keteku,” Mr. Enock stressed.

He added that the land is still in his name but it was still in the Land commissions old system when they were doing the search, hence there was some margin of errors, so they run another survey and it has been transferred from the lands commissions old system to the new system.

“Lately, the assembly’s lawyer has failed to pick our lawyer’s call to reconsider our terms, that’s the land swap.

“It’s ridiculous if the assembly’s lawyer says random lawyer served him letter on behalf of our substantive lawyer, the last but one court hearing, Mr Cyril can testify that our lawyer was seriously sick so they gave us one from the same chamber to replace our substantive lawyer due to his health grounds.

“I was requesting for GHS50,000 before accepting the land swap because my land is in a prime place again there was farm produce on the land and the wall alone can cost GH 20,000, it was a well taught proposal to the assembly, so if Mr. Cyril says my proposal was unreasonable, outrageous and ridiculous then I think he don’t know what he was saying,” Mr. Enock added.

In conclusion, Mr. Enock Asante-Bediako intimated that lack of communication and inconsistency on the part of the assembly’s lawyer Mr. Cyril Boateng Keteku and the MCE, Hon. Barima Asiedu Larbi has brought them this far. Says Mr. Cyril failed to reply their request with regards to the land swap since June 2021.

According to residents, stealing of land has become rampant in and around the Municipality in recent times bringing insecurity to the community.

Some residents in the Akropong township who spoke to this reporter indicates they are not going to fold their arms and watch the Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Barima Asiedu Larbi, forcibly take individuals land without using the proper procedure to acquire the land from rightful owners.