Amansie West District holds first General Meeting

Amansie West District Assembly has held its first General Assembly meeting to deliberate on matters and challenges confronting the District.

The meeting was to help them know the various communities that lack infrastructure and development projects in the District.

According to the District Chief Executive, Hon. Nii Larteh Ollenu there are ongoing works on roads and other challenges in the district.

He noted that contractors are working on roads such as Asaaman Junction, Akropong, Ahwerewa and Antoakrom.

The DCE indicated that the contractors will resume work by the end of the year.

Hon. Nii Larteh Ollenu disclosed that the Assembly is constructing a divisional Police headquarters at Manso Nkwanta, bungalows for officers, boreholes and schools.

The Presiding Member of the District, Hon. Dominic Kwabena Agyei added that the delay in the release of MMDCEs list has affected development in the various districts.