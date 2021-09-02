Parts of Accra floods after 5hour downpour, gridlock at Shiashi

Some areas in Accra have been flooded after a downpour on Thursday, September 2.

The five-hour heavy rainfall has obstructed the flow of vehicular traffic on the Shiashie -Legon stretch of the Legon-Madina Highway, Haatso stretch, UPSA and some areas in capital.

Many commuters have been left stranded in traffic for hours. At Shiashie, some drivers have abandoned their cars in the flood because they are unable to drive through.

Others have been carefully driving through the flood which has covered most part of the road at Okponglo.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to share the flooding situation in their areas.

Videos on social media show that some private and commercial vehicles were trapped in the waters that have inundated some roads leaving passengers in a distressing situation.

The situation is no different at market centers and residential homes as occupants have also been trapped.

This recurring phenomenon is blamed on drains that have been engulfed the city with heaps of rubbish blocking the free flow of the waters.

Watch Full Video: