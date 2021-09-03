Volta Region to mark International Literacy Day

Globally, 250 million children including many of the most vulnerable are not learning basic literacy and numeracy skills even though half have attended school for at least four years.

September 8 was declared International Literacy Day by UNESCO on October 26, 1966, at the 14th session of UNESCO's General Conference.

It was celebrated for the first time in 1967 and recognizes literacy as a human right as well as a cornerstone for development.

The day is always an opportunity for governments, civil society organizations, and other major stakeholders to highlight improvements in world literacy rates, and reflect on the world's remaining literacy challenges.

The importance of literacy cannot be overemphasized because a person who lacks vital literacy skills is held back at every stage of their life.

More so, without literacy, children won't be able to succeed at school, young adults will be locked out of the job market, and parents won't be able to support their children's learning.

Evidently, people with low literacy skills may not be able to read a book, a magazine, or even a newspaper. They may also be unable to understand road signs or price labels, make sense of a bus or train timetable, fill out a form, read instructions on medicines, make notes during church services as well as use the internet among others.

Low levels of literacy undermine Ghana's economic competitiveness hence the need for stakeholders to work towards achieving literacy for all.

Literacy Ambassadors Ghana, a literacy NGO, Volta Development Forum(VDF), Stefania Forte Education Foundation, Ghana Library Authority, Lions Club among others have seen it as a sacred duty and a great need to celebrate this year's International Literacy Day with the pupils of Ho Dome RC Basic School in the Volta Region of Ghana.

The program would be held at Ho Dome RC School compound on the Theme: “Literacy for a Human-centered Recovery: Narrowing the Digital Divide.”

The speakers are Mr. Mathias Tulasi, CEO of Literacy Ambassadors Ghana. Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, CEO of Celltel/Chairman Volta Development Forum, Dr. Stefania forte, CEO of Stefania Forte Education Foundation, Mrs. Marian Jemima Akua Adzroe, General Manager EP Schools, Ghana, Mr. Guy Amarteifio, Volta/ Oti Director of the Ghana Library Authority. The Special Guest of Honour will be Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister.

The invited guests are; Hon Benjamin Komla Kpodo, MP Ho Central Constituency, Hon Prosper-Pi Bansah, MCE Hon Municipal Assembly, Mr. Daniel Dzegede, CEO of Volta Development Forum and Mr. Wisdom Alai, the president of Lions Club, Ho.