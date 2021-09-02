Ghana is sick, we need all hands on deck to fix it — Archbishop Yinka Sarfo

Listen to article

A retired Archbishop of the Kumasi Diocese of the Anglican Church has called on Ghanaians to join hands in correcting the ills in the country.

He said, "Ghana is sick.”

According to him, the cause of the ills in the country is something no one can extricate him/herself from the blame.

The renowned Archbishop indicated that the destruction of the country started from the moment Ghana gained independence.

“The country has been destroyed by all of us. Right from when we gained Independence till date. Previous governments have contributed to the mess within which we find ourselves. From Kwame Nkrumah till now. If you want government to fix the country fix yourself first,” he stated.

The retired Archbishop was addressing some pastors on Wednesday which was the first of a 3-day pastors conference held in Kumasi.

Archbishop Yinka Sarfo who has been known for boldly speaking the truth at all times pointed to the numerous corruption scandals that occur across the country daily.

He mentioned in particular the rampant briberies which are not perpetrated by only politicians but non-politicians in public institutions.

He also accused the leadership of the church in general of being part of the reason the country is sick.

Archbishop Yinka Sarfo explained that many pastors have failed to speak against the ills in society but rather focused on what he described as prosperity messages.

“Don’t preach principles of success, preach the Gospel. Such sermons (prosperity) cannot save the soul”, he stressed.

He told his fellow men in the cassock at the conference that it is high time church leaders corrected wrongs committed by the youth and the citizenry at large and also supported government in the building of the country.