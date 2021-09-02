Citizens’ responsibility of wearing facemask will decrease covid-19 cases – Dr Da Costa

Listen to article

The Director in charge of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Da-costa Aboagye said citizens need to be responsible on adherence and be each others’ enforcement keeper of wearing facemask to slow down the increasing numbers of covid-19 cases in the country.

He noted that both individual and collective responsibility of enforcing covid-19 protocols especially the facemask will slow down the recent increasing covid -19 cases.

For individuals to take responsibility “we should serve as a check on each other to enforce facemask wearing in our various engagements to stop the spread of covid-19” – Dr Da Costa explained.

He therefore charged religious bodies to play a leading role in enforcement and education of the safety protocols in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country whiles asking people to serve as enforcement checks on their peers to comply with the safety protocols. Dr Da Costa further charged the religious bodies in the country to form enforcement taskforce within churches to lead the education and enforcement of the safety protocols.

Dr Da-costa said these during a stakeholder’s engagement with religious organisations in Accra yesterday.

The stakeholder engagement formed part of the GHS’ ‘Peer-To-Peer Enforcement Strategy’ aimed at strengthening the capacity of stakeholders in the various organisations to improve the public’s understanding of risks associated with COVID-19.

He said the fight against the disease would be won when religious organisations which had large following educate their members to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

According to him, it was incumbent on religious leaders to ensure that their members put on face masks before they were allowed to enter their various organisations.

“Religious leaders must impress on their members to wear nose masks even before leaving the house,” he added.

He said the GHS had embarked on the exercise to complement the effort of the government and security agencies to ensure that, leadership of the various groups, such as transport unions, media, traders, traditional and religious leaders educate their members on the strict adherence of the COVID-19 protocol.

Dr Aboagye assured that the GHS would continue to educate the public and engage stakeholders to ensure that there were zero cases of virus in the country.

The Deputy Director in-charge of Health Promotion Division at the GHS, Mrs Bridget Anim, in a presentation said research conducted by the GHS revealed that the practise of hand washing among the citizens had gone down.

“There is low adherence of face masks and social distances contributing to surge in new COVID-19 cases,” she added.

A representative from the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Laterbiokorshie District, Stephen Coffie, said the exercise would help sensitise religious institutions about the COVID-19 protocol.

He pledged that, religious bodies would constantly educate their members to ensure there was zero cases in the country.