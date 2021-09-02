Our politics is so toxic, the politician is only interested in filling his belly – Veteran journalist

Veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah

Veteran Ghanaian journalist, Kwabena Yeboah has lashed out at politicians in the country for constantly neglecting the masses to wallow in pain.

The comments has always been the notion of several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) as well as Ghanaians in general who are forced to suffer the hardships in the country.

Speaking to Starr FM on Wednesday, Kwabena Yeboah stressed that although politics should be about serving the people, the politicians in Ghana and Africa in general have given it a different meaning.

“Our politics is so toxic and we must do something about it. Politics should be about serving the people but unfortunately, most African politicians come to fill their bellies,” the celebrated Sports Journalist shared.

According to the seasoned broadcaster, it is high time Ghanaians give power to Politicians that will put the interest of the citizenry first.

“We should get into politics to serve the people and not milk the state,” Kwabena Yeboah added.

Kwabena Yeboah is of the view that if that is done, in Ghana and other countries in Africa, the continent will see tremendous development.