C/R: Police arrest man whose suicide attempt failed after butchering wife to death

Listen to article

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested the man who attempted suicide by slitting his throat after butchering his wife at Assin Koforidua on Tuesday, August 31.

The man identified as Kwabena killed his wife, Abena, over a little misunderstanding.

“The only tenant, on seeing the situation run out and shouted for help. Neighbours later came in and found Kwabena having butchered his wife to death for no apparent reason.

“Police proceeded to Assin Koforidua and met 27-year-old Abena, with deep cutlass wounds on her head, back and left hand, in a pool of blood dead.

“Suspect Kwabena, aged 45 years, was also met with a deep cut on his neck with bloodstains on his body lying down helpless,” a report of the incidence by Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, Inspector Isaac Evans Ettie has revealed.

The suspect, 35, although admitted at the St. Francis Xavier hospital at Assin Fosu has been arrested.

He has been put in cuffs and his room is under guard by Police officers.

When he is cleared by doctors and discharged, he will be arranged before court to face the full force of the law for his heinous crime.