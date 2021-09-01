ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.09.2021 Social News

Ellembelle: Missing 16-year-old apprentice returns after 10days of chopping love with boyfriend

By Francis Addo
Stephanie AsamoahStephanie Asamoah
Listen to article

The 16-year-old apprentice, Stephanie Asamoah who went missing on Thursday, August 19, 2021, has been found.

Stephanie Asamoah of Nzema Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region left home at 4:30pm where she deceived her mother of returning to work.

However, on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 5pm, Stephanie Asamoah returned home after going to Tarkwa with her boyfriend.

Stephanie Asamoah is currently with Nzema Aiyinasi Police assisting the police with investigations.

Meanwhile, Stephenie Asamoah's boyfriend whose name has been given as Donzy has run away from Nzema Aiyinasi after escaping arrest.

In an interview with this reporter at Nzema Aiyinasi on Monday, August 30, 2021, Stella Asamoah who is the mother of Stephanie Asamoah gave thanks to the Almighty God for bringing her daughter back after going missing for 10days.

She also gave thanks to the media, the security services, family and the general public who helped to search for her daughter.

"I thank God for bringing my daughter home safely and I also thank you the media, my family, the police who supported me to look for my daughter, in fact your announcement played a major role for finding her, she is doing well but currently she is with the police assisting them with information, she told us that she went to Tarkwa with her boyfriend to see his parents that he would marry her meanwhile my daughter doesn't qualify for marriage," she narrated.

She therefore, took the opportunity to advise young girls to obey and respect their parents.

"I will take this opportunity to advise the young girls of today not to copy the behaviour of my daughter and listen to advice of their parents."

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Border closure: Our worried husbands are becoming impotent, they can't perform in bed anymore — Elubo women cry
01.09.2021 | Social News
Fast track appointments of MMDCEs - Expert to Akufo Addo
01.09.2021 | Social News
Holystic Nutrition, Food For All Africa to donate food items to residents in Obuasi
01.09.2021 | Social News
Magicians no longer performing on stages, they're in churches as pastors – Uncle Ebo Whyte
01.09.2021 | Social News
Provide decent jobs for the unemployed youth to curb ritual killings – CFF-Ghana to gov’t
01.09.2021 | Social News
I doubt if Gemann is truly a pastor; he should learn about the Bible well — Jagger Pee
01.09.2021 | Social News
C/R: Man slits his throat after butchering wife at Assin Gyinawobodee
01.09.2021 | Social News
Apremudo: Traditional Council rejects body of man who shot and killed mother-in-law
01.09.2021 | Social News
Techiman South MP gifts loyal NPP member car
01.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line