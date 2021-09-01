Border closure: Our worried husbands are becoming impotent, they can't perform in bed anymore — Elubo women cry

Listen to article

An all women group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Elubo in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region have lamented the continued closure of Elubo border.

The group said the situation is not only affecting the pockets of their husbands but sexual performance.

The leader of the group, Akosua Belinda at a press conference held at the commercial heart of Jomoro, Elubo, on 30th August 2021 revealed some mind-blowing marital issues.

She said, the unbearable persistent hardships and mental trauma as a result of the border closure, has weakened their husbands' sexual performance in bed.

According to her, most of their married partners have fled the community due to their inability to perform their responsibilities as breadwinners.

Akosua Belinda stressed that the situation has contributed to the rising number of divorces and rampant suicide cases in the area.

She indicated that the closure of the border has denied them their only source of livelihood for close to two years.

Akosua Belinda indicated that they had to shut down their shops and other businesses since March 2020.

She added that payment of utility bills and school fees has been another major challenge since the closure of the borders.

They have therefore notified the police in Jomoro of their intended gargantuan demonstration scheduled for Thursday, September 4 to demand the opening of the country's land borders.

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, a Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency has declared her intention to fully join the women group to demonstrate against government over the closure of the Elubo border.

She said Elubo is one of the country's biggest economic centres where many border settlers derive their daily income for survival.

Dorcas Afo-Toffey insisted that she cannot understand why airports, where most of Ghana's coronavirus cases have been recorded, were reopened whilst that of the land borders are still closed.

She is calling on government to urgently reopen the border to end the hardships.