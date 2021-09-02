Student of Damongo Model Girls' wins slot to pin national triple S Challenge

A form one student of the Damongo Model Girls' Junior High school in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region has been selected to participate in the Round Two (Masters Encounter) of the Triple Sanitation Challenge being organized by World Vision and Kings Hall Media.

Naziru Mawada Titiaka, aged 12, was selected among 10 qualified contestants drawn from applications received across the country for the second round of the essay competition based on her understanding of sanitation issues in Ghana.

The first round of the open contest was the call for application, where students from the 216 districts in Ghana were asked to submit an essay on sanitation challenges in the country and how they intend to address those challenges as young leaders serving in the capacity of the President of Ghana.

Mawada's invitation letter read, "World Vision Ghana and Kings Hall Media, the organizers of the School Sanitation Solution (Triple S) challenge,are pleased to inform you that one of your students(list attached) has qualified to participate in Round Two (Masters Encounter) of the Triple S Challenge. He/she is therefore being invited to participate in a contest, where all qualified contestants will defend their essays verbally and demonstrate understanding of issues of sanitation, especially in Ghana before a 3-member panel of experts with an audience."

At the master's encounter, six contestants are expected to be eliminated with the remaining four proceeding to the grand finale of the essay competition. The six eliminated contestants will however, receive consolation prizes in addition to lunch and transport support.

Little Mawada has since been flown to Accra, Alisa Hotel where the competition will be taking place.

Being the only contestant from Savannah Region and among the only three from the five regions of the north, teachers of little Mawada who are proud of her selection are confident that she will make it to the finals and ultimately emerge the winner of the sanitation challenge.

Smart Mawada intends to implement the polluter pay principle; one household, one toilet initiative; recycle and reuse of plastic products, use of technology among others to address to drive solutions to the Sanitation challenges in Ghana.